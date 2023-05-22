Series of workshops on hormones in Chichester hailed as success by organisers

The reaction to the first of BiOrigin’s THRIVING hormone series of workshops was overwhelmingly positive. “Brilliant”, ‘Insightful’ and ‘Informative’ was the consensus of opinion at this well-attended event at The Pavilion, in Chichester that was hosted by Dr Liz Leek, co-founder of BiOrigin, the integrative health and hormone clinic, and guest Kim Prichard, an Osteopath trained in breath work.

Special guest Kim Pritchard (left) was welcomed by Dr Liz Leek, BiOrigins co-founder

“What a valuable evening. Both speakers were insanely knowledgeable and passionate. I feel confident in the information and advice that they shared,” said Jenny Splude, from West Witterings.

Jo Hicks from Southbourne stated: “It really was surprising how impactful a few minutes of mindful breathing can be.”

“The workshop has really made us think twice about our approach to daily life,” stated Georgia Hayes, from Bosham and Heidi Wades from Woodmancote. “It was fascinating learning about the science behind everything, which was presented in a really clear and understandable format. We definitely will be coming to the next event.”

Attendees at BiOrigins Thriving Workshop, Georgia Hayes (m) and Heidi Wades(r)

Speaking at the end of the event, Dr Liz Leek of BiOrigin stated: “I am so happy that the first THRIVING Hormone workshop has been so well received. The impact on our health due to our busy and demanding lifestyles is far-reaching. Understanding how our hormones work and how factors like Stress can influence them, really is the key to empowering yourself to greater balance and well-being. It is so important that everyone takes a ‘wholistic’ approach to their health.”

BiOrigins series of workshops aims to offer people the opportunity to learn more about the key pillars of their lifestyle, the impact these have on their hormones and what they can do to take control. The next in the series of workshops will focus on Movement. Taking place on June 21st at 7.30 pm, Dr Liz Leek will be joined by a special guest Noelle Moyler, a local Women’s Wellness Coach.

The free event will inform attendees about how they can tailor their exercise regime for hormonal balance, and preserve pelvic and bone health and longevity. Book your place for the next Thriving workshop on June 21 at The Pavilion, Chichester through Eventbrite.com

We cant wait for the next event.

Jo Hicks from Southbourne was amazed by the immediate impact of the breathing exercises

Kim Prichard was the Special Guest at the first in BiOrigin series of THRIVING hormone workshops