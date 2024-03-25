Seventies Music and Retro Talk (SMART) Club latest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan was talking about when he worked for Vox and designed the amps for The Beatles. He also had some of his wonderful photos of woodland creatures and windmills.

Yukiko and Kazuhiro (Rommy) had flown in from Tokyo to see Robert Plant. Rommy plays guitar for Japanese rock group ‘Ivory Gate’. Joan was chatting about the great times of 60s/70s in Hastings and especially the Fiesta coffee bar.

Baz, who plays keyboards with Dowliners Sect, was talking about his new recordings and ‘The Rebels’. Diane was chatting about her memories of jazz in the caves. Sam was looking for anyone with a connection to Ponswood Industrial Estate. He’s interested in stories and memories as he’s working on making a radio show with the Parchment Trust charity, contact [email protected]

Jim was talking about his new music book about ‘The Move’ which is published shortly. Brian has stories when he worked for United Artists Records. Roger Ferris has just posted his composition on You Tube by Glo Macari called Part Of Your Heart. Kerry Watling had cd’s of Barry Dransfield and Mike Wells, Chris Stovold had a collection of Nick Drake, Dave Jenkins had George Hatcher Band records, Mick O’Dowd had cd’s of Radio Caroline 70s flashbacks and We Love The Pirates.

Jackie Hersee had a list of the groups she saw in 1965/66 at the pier and Witch Doctor. John Busbirdge had a pile of Beatles records, Anthony ‘Nan’ Morland had his dvd of the Hastings Pier 2010 fire.

Peter Ellingworth had a book of Trams & Trolleybuses, Merv Kennard had a Blue Peter badge and more pirate radio recordings, Cris Kennard had a Britex record needles tin, Linda Boiling had a photo of her YZ bubble gum machine, Ian Marketis had ‘The Solo Collection book and CDs of Freddie Mercury and Pete Prescott had a pile of albums, Bexhill hop photos and was talking about his new group ‘Stealer’.

