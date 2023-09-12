Sharnfold Farm to stage special 2 for 1 event this Sunday

A top visitor attraction is celebrating a bumper summer season by holding a special 2 for 1 event this Sunday.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross - part of The Family Parks Group - wants to say a huge thank you to its loyal customers, and also to welcome people who may want to experience the premises for the first time.

It will be 2 for 1 admission all day on Sunday - all you have to do is book online in advance to guarantee admission.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go to https://beyonk.com/uk/kc8zm7or/punch-and-judy-at-sharnfold-farm