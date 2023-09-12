Sharnfold Farm to stage special 2 for 1 event this Sunday
A top visitor attraction is celebrating a bumper summer season by holding a special 2 for 1 event this Sunday.
Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross - part of The Family Parks Group - wants to say a huge thank you to its loyal customers, and also to welcome people who may want to experience the premises for the first time.
It will be 2 for 1 admission all day on Sunday - all you have to do is book online in advance to guarantee admission.
Your admission includes access to the popular Farm Trail, play park, sand pit, and you can also enjoy the Punch and Judy show.