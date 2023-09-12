BREAKING
Sharnfold Farm to stage special 2 for 1 event this Sunday

A top visitor attraction is celebrating a bumper summer season by holding a special 2 for 1 event this Sunday.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST
Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross - part of The Family Parks Group - wants to say a huge thank you to its loyal customers, and also to welcome people who may want to experience the premises for the first time.

It will be 2 for 1 admission all day on Sunday - all you have to do is book online in advance to guarantee admission.

Go to https://beyonk.com/uk/kc8zm7or/punch-and-judy-at-sharnfold-farm

Your admission includes access to the popular Farm Trail, play park, sand pit, and you can also enjoy the Punch and Judy show.

