Shoreham girl lands Macbeth role on tour

Back row – Will (12); Front row L-R – Eden (9), mum Lucy, Reuben (6) and dad Rob (contributed pic)

Sussex Youth Theatre member Willow Neal, aged 12, has been picked to appear in English Touring Theatre’s production at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre in which she will play Macduff’s child.

Artistic director of Sussex Youth Theatre Mitch Jenkins said, “We are thrilled for Willow to get this role with such a prestigious company. Her hard work in class has paid off at her audition and we can’t wait to see her tread the boards!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her mum Lucy added: "Willow absolutely loves doing drama and is at her happiest when she is performing. She is currently part of her school production of Matilda which, along with going to Sussex Youth Theatre weekly, has made her thirsty for more performing and both have been the driving force behind her wanting to audition for the Macbeth production."

Most Popular

Sussex Youth Theatre has had success over the years with many of its students working with major film and TV studios, alongside working with local companies to help students gain experience in the business.

Willow said: “I am so thrilled to get the opportunity to take part in Macbeth. When I found out that I had actually got the part it felt like a dream come true. I just can’t wait to do the shows!”

Theatre company owner and actor Ross Muir teaches the Sussex Youth Theatre Shoreham group and cannot wait to see Willow in her first professional role. “From the very beginning, I knew Willow had it. She is very professional and disciplined for a student her age. I couldn’t be happier!”

Macbeth runs at The Connaught Theatre from March 5-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English Touring Theatre are promising “a visceral and contemporary new production that speaks to a world we find ourselves living in now, and asks why Macbeth has haunted our fears and nightmares for centuries and what lesson is this cautionary tale still urgently trying to communicate to us?