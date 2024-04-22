Shoreham Wordfest are Celebrating Shakespeare

Celebrating Shakespeare (contributed pic)

For tickets and more info: shorehamwordfest.com. Spokeswoman Sherron Barker talks you through the events.

April 26: Shake It Up: The Improvised Shakespeare Show, 7.30-9.30pm. “Shake It Up Theatre presents a brand-new Shakespeare for one night only each time they perform. Audience participation is encouraged to inform the basics of the plot. The cast are quick-witted, inexhaustible and absolutely hysterical.” Bar available. £12, 16s and under £8.

April 27: Celebrating Shakespeare in Words and Music, 11am-12.30pm . “In the beautiful church of St Mary de Haura, actors, singers and musicians entertain with songs, sonnets, music and drama from Shakespeare and his times. Early music group Pastores Ensemble, choirs Seven Singers and Sounds and Sweet Airs, together with four actors, in a concert for all the family – refreshments available.” Free.

April 27: Elizabethan Songs & Dances, 2.30-5pm. “A workshop of lovely, easy to grasp, centuries old songs and rounds and a chance to learn some delightful Elizabethan circle dances. All ages most welcome. Led by the widely experienced teachers Emily Longhurst and Kathryn Penny.” Refreshments available. £8, 16s and under £5.

April 27: Shakespeare Night Ceilidh, 7.30-11pm. “A night of celebration and merrymaking remembering the great Bard’s birthday. A lovely ceilidh of country and courtly dances with a lively ceilidh band and caller. Delicious rustic supper and a tot of mead included. Come dressed for the occasion if you want. Everyone welcome.” Bar available. £18, 16s and under £10.