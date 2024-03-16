Sir Quentin Blake returns to Hastings Contemporary

Quentin Blake, Imaginary Portraits series

Quentin Blake – A Hundred Portraits runs from March 16-September 8. Every artwork will be for sale and has been donated by Sir Quentin, with prices starting at a few hundred pounds. Sir Quentin is Hastings Contemporary’s artist patron, supporting the gallery in its charitable mission to bring world-class art to the town for the benefit and enjoyment of everyone.

Sir Quentin said: “For 40 years, I had an ancient house in Hastings Old Town, with boats close by, and then one day they built an art gallery at the bottom of the street. I have spent a lot of time over the years creating commissioned work, and Hastings Contemporary has inspired in me a freedom to make work for myself. Next year the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration will open in London, but Hastings will always be my spiritual home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The portraits on display will range from large works in watercolour pencil to postcard-sized pieces in biro.

Most Popular

Speaking about the creative process behind these works, Quentin said: “When I start to draw, I might have a sense of whether it will be a man or woman, young or old, but I discover the person while doing it… slowly I begin to meet the person and find out who they are.”

Liz Gilmore, director of Hastings Contemporary, said: “Whoever you are and however you do it, drawing can be transformative! These inspiring words stated by Quentin in our conversations about the making of this show capture the ethos and intentions of our gallery and the exhibition. Hastings and Rother is a place of astonishing creativity. We are inviting everyone to visit the gallery and make use of our Drawing Hub, a dedicated space for all ages and abilities to enjoy the power of drawing.

“At Hastings Contemporary we recognise the vital and transformative power of art to transcend boundaries and borders. We launch this show in tandem with the roll-out of our local ticket discount to include Rother residents, as well as Hastings residents, so more people than ever can visit the gallery for half price.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition marks the start of Hastings Contemporary’s spring season and opens alongside an exhibition of work by leading Ethiopian artist, Elias Sime. Sir Quentin is also working on a written text which the gallery has commissioned to coincide with the exhibition.

Sir Quentin Blake was born in 1932. He read English at Downing College, Cambridge, education at the London Institute of Education and attended life classes at Chelsea School of Art. He taught illustration for over twenty years at the Royal College of Art. His first children’s book, A Drink of Water by John Yeoman, appeared in 1960, and since then he has worked on over 500, collaborating with many other writers including Russell Hoban, Michael Rosen and Roald Dahl. He is also known for his own picture books such as Clown and Zagazoo and his illustrations for the Folio Society for classics such as Don Quixote, Candide and The Golden Ass.