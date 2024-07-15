Sky dining with TikTok sensation ‘Red’ 450ft above Brighton beach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for an extraordinary night as Red, the sensational singer-songwriter captivating social media with 1.2 million followers and 20 million views on a single video, prepares to dazzle audiences 450ft above Brighton beach.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 26, join Red for an exclusive sky dining event at Brighton i360 - now just 12 days away!

Originally from Glasgow and now living in Kent, Red has shared the stage with music legends like Andrea Bocelli and performed at prestigious events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the King’s coronation, alongside stars like Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, in an exceptional solo performance within the glass pod of the Brighton i360, Red will create an intimate and unforgettable experience as guests enjoy panoramic views, exquisite food, and her soulful music.

Red to perform solo at Brighton i360.

Speaking ahead of the event, Red says: “The Brighton i360 pod has always caught my eye. It's an incredible feature in the skyline. So, participating in this event feels like a long-awaited opportunity for me. I have a deep affection for Brighton. it's truly one of my favourite places.”

Guests can expect a dynamic mix of Red’s beloved covers, TikTok hits, and original music, ensuring a captivating evening.

"I’ll be reading the room and tailoring my performance to the audience's energy. Starting with relaxing tunes and building up to lively tracks like Whitney’s 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'—it’s going to be a night to remember," says Red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime musical journey with Red at Brighton i360. Purchase your tickets now and be a part of this exclusive sky dining event: Brighton i360 Tickets.

You can watch Red talking about the event here: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsredredred/video/7363993084977335584