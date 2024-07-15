Sky dining with TikTok sensation ‘Red’ 450ft above Brighton beach
On July 26, join Red for an exclusive sky dining event at Brighton i360 - now just 12 days away!
Originally from Glasgow and now living in Kent, Red has shared the stage with music legends like Andrea Bocelli and performed at prestigious events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the King’s coronation, alongside stars like Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.
Now, in an exceptional solo performance within the glass pod of the Brighton i360, Red will create an intimate and unforgettable experience as guests enjoy panoramic views, exquisite food, and her soulful music.
Speaking ahead of the event, Red says: “The Brighton i360 pod has always caught my eye. It's an incredible feature in the skyline. So, participating in this event feels like a long-awaited opportunity for me. I have a deep affection for Brighton. it's truly one of my favourite places.”
Guests can expect a dynamic mix of Red’s beloved covers, TikTok hits, and original music, ensuring a captivating evening.
"I’ll be reading the room and tailoring my performance to the audience's energy. Starting with relaxing tunes and building up to lively tracks like Whitney’s 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'—it’s going to be a night to remember," says Red.
Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime musical journey with Red at Brighton i360. Purchase your tickets now and be a part of this exclusive sky dining event: Brighton i360 Tickets.
You can watch Red talking about the event here: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsredredred/video/7363993084977335584
