So how do you become Keith Richards? New Rolling Stones play in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

So how do you become Keith Richards, the task facing Brenock O’Connor in the Rolling Stones drugs bust play Redlands at Chichester Festival Theatre?

Charlotte Jones’ play runs until October 18.

“For me I think it you've just got to start from the music,” says Brenock, who grew up in Worthing where his credits include shows with WMCS and Rainbow Shakespeare. “From what I can tell, The Stones were set up with Keith’s energy. He found a love for delta blues, that sound, and that led to him becoming iconic.

“And I am a guitarist myself. I have been releasing music for eight years. I perform as McGovern. I just wanted to keep the separation from the acting so I use that name. It feels like I can be Brenock when I am acting because I am playing a character and taking on a character but for me the music is separate. For the music I'm actually a little bit flitty. I'm mainly acoustic, many folk and some psychedelic folk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brenock O’Connor as Keith Richards for Redlands at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo Craig Sugden

And that musical background is a great way into Redlands: “If you look at this theatre piece, the guitar is the biggest and most important prop. You can have cigarettes and all the fancy clothes but Keith is Keith most comfortably but he's holding a guitar. And it's that physicality. It's the slightly bent legs and the foot tapping and his eyes always seem to be on Charlie (Watts, the Stones drummer).

“But it's actually quite hard to find references for 1967 (when the play takes place) because he was actually quite shy at that time. He was still Keith pronounced with the th rather than Keef. But also what I find quite interesting is that you can't talk about The Rolling Stones music without people mentioning The Beatles. The Beatles were working class lads who performed in slick suits and The Stones were fairly well to do boys that were somehow turned into reprobates. But you get an idea of how Keith was. There's an interview two years before of them in Australia, and Mick was very diplomatic whereas Keith leans forward and said ‘I don't think you realise you are one of the most inhospitable places for musicians and for life!’ He was always very honest. He would always say it how it is.

“But with the drugs bust I think the main focus is on the injustice. The whole thing was a sting at the end of the day. I think people rarely mention Keith without mentioning the drugs usage, and now we're doing a show about the most infamous drugs bust but I do think at this time there was still an innocence about him.”

Brenock dreams about standing on stage, looking out at the audience and seeing Keith sitting there: “You couldn't take it for granted. He's a busy man but if it did happen how could you not just hand the guitar over to him. You've got to recognise that they are the greatest and why they the greatest. There's no one on the UK music scene that doesn't owe it to The Stones. Every white boys’ band that has come together, in a sense it is because of The Stones. But you think about where they got it from and the fact that The Stones didn't steal it. They acknowledged it. They didn't just take it from Muddy Waters. They actually went on tour with Muddy Waters.”