Sound the Trumpet! Afternoon event in Warnham

Crispian Steele-Perkins, world-famous trumpeter and highly accomplished musician and entertainer, will be in concert at St Margaret’s Church, Warnham on Saturday 16th September at 3pm.

Crispian Steele-Perkins is a popular presenter, well-known for his enthusiasm and wit, and he will play gems from the trumpet repertoire accompanied by organist Ian Le Grice.

You'll have heard him playing in the theme from BBC's Antiques Roadshow and in Bond movies, and his purity of tone and artistic subtlety have won him critical acclaim for more than four decades.

This Saturday afternoon's concert is timed to be attractive for families and children - and tickets are priced accordingly.

Tickets from Warnham Church Box Office by emailing [email protected] or by phone 07799 645198: £15 adults, £5 under-18s, £25 family (eg 2 adults, 2 children or 1 adult, 3-5 children)

Parish Church of St Margaret’s, Church Street, Warnham, West Sussex RH12 3QW www.warnhamchurch.co.uk