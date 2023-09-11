BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Sound the Trumpet! Afternoon event in Warnham

Crispian Steele-Perkins, world-famous trumpeter and highly accomplished musician and entertainer, will be in concert at St Margaret’s Church, Warnham on Saturday 16th September at 3pm.
By Jo BrowseContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crispian Steele-Perkins is a popular presenter, well-known for his enthusiasm and wit, and he will play gems from the trumpet repertoire accompanied by organist Ian Le Grice.

You'll have heard him playing in the theme from BBC's Antiques Roadshow and in Bond movies, and his purity of tone and artistic subtlety have won him critical acclaim for more than four decades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This Saturday afternoon's concert is timed to be attractive for families and children - and tickets are priced accordingly.

Most Popular
    Crispian Steele-Perkins, famed for the trumpet sound of BBC Antiques RoadshowCrispian Steele-Perkins, famed for the trumpet sound of BBC Antiques Roadshow
    Crispian Steele-Perkins, famed for the trumpet sound of BBC Antiques Roadshow

    Tickets from Warnham Church Box Office by emailing [email protected] or by phone 07799 645198: £15 adults, £5 under-18s, £25 family (eg 2 adults, 2 children or 1 adult, 3-5 children)

    Parish Church of St Margaret’s, Church Street, Warnham, West Sussex RH12 3QW www.warnhamchurch.co.uk

    Proudly sponsored by Sussex Exclusive Magazine https://sussexexclusive.com

    Related topics:WarnhamBBCTickets