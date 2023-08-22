South Downs Walk in support of Bipolar UK

Rotarians of Cuckfield Lindfield and Haywards Heath and their friends were not deterred by rainy and windy weather conditions in tackling routes of varying lengths along the South Downs Way to support Rotary UK's national effort in aid of Bipolar UK. Despite the driving rain and wind, four intrepid Rotarians made the 27-mile yomp from Amberley to Plumpton with over a dozen others, including friends of Rotary, covering distances of between 5 and 13 miles.

Rotary President Judith Pratt reported: "From murky rain to sunshine it was a truly memorable day. Thanks to everyone in the Rotary team, in particular our amazing leader Philip Hetherington, all our walkers, drivers and refreshment providers and our supporters including from the Brighton and Hove Soiree Rotary Club".

Bipolar disorder is a severe, lifelong mental health condition characterised by highs and lows. At their most extreme, the highs can lead to delusional thinking and psychosis, and the lows to suicidal thoughts. Tragically, someone living with bipolar is twenty times more likely to take their own life than someone without the condition. Which is why the work of Bipolar UK is so important. Bipolar UK is the only dedicated national charity supporting those affected by bipolar, and they currently reach 389,000 people annually in the UK.