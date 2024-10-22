Southdown Strollers Celebrate 25 years
Southdown Strollers celebrated their 25th year with a full walking programme which included many countryside and seafront walks, a cream tea and a coffee morning where they were entertained by Lady Crabtree.
Southdown Strollers was formed in 1999 and provides a walking programme which consists of a stroll followed by a social coffee. The group meets on a Monday and Wednesday morning.
Southdown Strollers are a very friendly caring group catering for those people who like to stroll together – be it in the countryside or along the seafront.
The groups motto is ‘Walking and talking, sharing and caring’
If you would like any more information, please telephone 01323 736111