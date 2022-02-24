Southwater community group call for volunteers for gardening project

Lintot Square in Southwater is getting a makeover – and volunteers are needed to deliver the project.

By Megan O’Neill
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:53 pm

The Southwater Community Partnership, Wendy’s Gardening and Southwater Horticultural Society are working together as they plan to transform the planting areas in Lintot Square.

The aim is to renovate the flower beds and borders in Lintot Square, provide food and a habitat for wildlife and create a more wildlife-friendly corridor between the Downs Link and Southwater Country Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The group is running two planting days and it needs volunteers to help with the gardening.

Lintot Square, Southwater. Pic Steve Robards SR1722761 SUS-170916-085048001

The planned dates are Sunday, February 27 and Sunday, March 6.

This project has been made possible thanks to the government Welcome Back Fund, encouraging communities to return to normal after the pandemic.

Volunteers need to be over 18 and prepared to get muddy.

For more information, contact southwatercp.org.uk

Read More

Read More
Look inside this modern open plan home with huge windows
VolunteersSouthwater Country Park