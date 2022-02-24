Southwater community group call for volunteers for gardening project

The Southwater Community Partnership, Wendy’s Gardening and Southwater Horticultural Society are working together as they plan to transform the planting areas in Lintot Square.

The aim is to renovate the flower beds and borders in Lintot Square, provide food and a habitat for wildlife and create a more wildlife-friendly corridor between the Downs Link and Southwater Country Park.

The group is running two planting days and it needs volunteers to help with the gardening.

Lintot Square, Southwater. Pic Steve Robards SR1722761 SUS-170916-085048001

The planned dates are Sunday, February 27 and Sunday, March 6.

This project has been made possible thanks to the government Welcome Back Fund, encouraging communities to return to normal after the pandemic.

Volunteers need to be over 18 and prepared to get muddy.