Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society autumn show date

Soutwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society is holding its 71st Open Autumn Show on Saturday 28th October 2023
By Margaret PettittContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 09:08 BST
Flower arrangement entered in the Summer Show

The Show will be held in The Barn, Southwick Community Centre, Southwick Street BN42 4TE from 2 - 4pm with prizes being distributed from 4pm.

We will be showcasing produce, floral art, cookery and handicrafts.

Admission is free, there will be tea and cake available, a raffle and a bric a brac stall.

All are welcome and new exhibitors are warmly invited to contact Julie on 01273 596707 who will help and guide you.

