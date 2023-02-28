Southwick Heritage Talk explores London's lost route to the sea, the Wey and Arun Canal

​A lost river and canal route linking London and the south coast will be subject of the Southwick Society's next Heritage Talk.

Speaker Tony Pratt will tell how 18th century entrepreneurs devised a plan to use the rivers Wey and Arun linked by canals to provide a direct trading route from the Thames to the Sussex coast and on to Portsmouth. This route would be much shorter than going by sea and in time of war, safe from French warships.

The first part of the route opened in 1787. After some initial success, the route declined and was unable to compete with the railways, finally closing in 1896.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enthusiasts formed a trust 50 years ago in 1973 to restore and resurrect the Wey and Arun, London's lost route to the sea. Since then, much work has been done to restore locks and sections of canal and the work continues.

Most Popular

The Wey and Arun Canal at Loxwood Lock

Using old maps, pictures and film clips Tony Pratt will briefly describe the history of the route and today's efforts to restore it. The talk will be presented at Southwick Community Centre, in Southwick Street, Southwick, on Monday, March 13, starting at 7.30pm. The talk will be open to all, no booking necessary, at a charge of £5 per person, reduced to £3 for Southwick Society members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad