​The Southwick Society is launching a new series of Heritage Talks – and this year is special, as they will be part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The society was founded on September 25, 1973, and as a registered charity, it runs the the Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick Street, Southwick.

Nigel Divers, who has been secretary since 1973, said: "One of our first public events was a talk about the South Downs and I am delighted that 50 on, we are still able to offer great talks about local heritage and history. The talks are open to all and we look forward to welcoming everybody. We have been working for Southwick for 50 years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monthly Heritage Talks will be held at Southwick Community Centre, in Southwick Street, all starting at 7.30pm. No booking necessary, entry £3 for Southwick Society members, £5 non-members.

Most Popular

Resorting to the Coast, Sussex Seaside History will be the Heritage Talk for September, by well-known Brighton geographer and local historian Geoffrey Mead. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

The popular autumn and winter Heritage Talks begin this year with well-known Brighton geographer and local historian Geoffrey Mead on the subject Resorting to the Coast, Sussex Seaside History.

His talk on Monday, September 11, will look at the growth of the seaside as a leisure location, how that evolved from the inland spas, and the buildings and facilities developed for the tourist trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second talk, on October 9, will be about the great Trinidadian radical, historian, cricket enthusiast and writer C.L.R. James, who stayed in Southwick while writing his great book The Black Jacobins about the successful slave revolt in Haiti.

C.L.R. James and the blue plaque unveiled in Southwick in his honour. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

The talk will be by Dr Christian Hogsbjerg, a history lecturer at Brighton University who carried out research for a blue plaque unveiled by the society earlier this year to commemorate James and his stay in Southwick.