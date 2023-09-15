Southwick Society to mark Black History Month with Heritage Talk on Trinidadian activist

​​The Southwick Society is marking Black History Month with a Heritage Talk on the Trinidadian radical, activist, historian, cricket lover and writer C.L.R. James, who spent time in Southwick while writing The Black Jacobins.

Dr Christian Hogsbjerg will discuss James' early life in Trinidad, his stay in 1930s Britain and his political and personal evolution before moving to stay in Southwick.

The Heritage talk on Monday, October 9, at 7.30pm will also outline James' later life and work and his legacy for the 21st century in the age of Black Lives Matter.

Nigel Divers, secretary of the Southwick Society, said: "C.L.R. James is best known as the author of The Black Jacobins (1938) and Beyond a Boundary (1963). The Black Jacobins tells the story of the successful slave revolt in 18th century Haiti whilst Beyond a Boundary is still considered to be one of the greatest ever books about cricket.

C.L.R. James and the blue plaque unveiled in Southwick in his honour

"Whilst writing The Black Jacobins, James stayed in Southwick during the summer of 1937. Trinidad was then a British colony and because of his activism, James was regarded as a potential security threat and consequently his mail was monitored by Special Branch.

"Records of this surveillance enabled historians to establish when and where James stayed in Southwick. In March 2023, the Southwick Society unveiled a blue plaque on the house where James stayed.

"James was a cricket player and enthusiast and wrote about cricket for the Manchester Guardian. In 1963 he published Beyond a Boundary about his life and cricket, this highly acclaimed book is still available."

The Heritage Talk will take place in Southwick Community Centre. It is open to all at a charge of £3 to Southwick Society members and £5 to others.