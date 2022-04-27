Special Gruffalo events coming to Easebourne

On May 3, special Gruffalo themed events, run by Laura’s Explorers will be at Easebourne Woods.

Two special events will be on offer and guests will be able to choose from either, or book both for a discounted morning of crafts, activities, play and lunch.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9.30am to 11am there is a Craft & Activity morning; A wide range of crafts and activities, then from 11.30am to 1pm there will be a story and picnic in the woods with optional crafts and activities.

Both events will include; a theme Inspired Mud Kitchen - Knobbly Knees, Poisonous Warts, Orange Eyes, Roasted Fox, Owl Ice Cream, Gruffalo games, fancy dress prize draw, Woodland hunt and Wonderful Woodland Play.