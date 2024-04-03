Specialist spring plant fair returns to Borde Hill, West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hosted by the Plant Fairs Roadshow, a collective of independent specialist nurseries, visitors can expect an extraordinary lineup of locally grown, garden worthy and unusual plants from leading growers from across the South East, including several RHS exhibitors, in a series of beautiful stalls on the Azalea Ring.

Borde Hill’s gardening team will be available throughout the event to offer invaluable horticultural advice to visitors, helping them find the right plant for the right place – a chance to put your burning horticultural questions to the experts!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spring Plant Fair also offers a unique opportunity to delve into Borde Hill's rich history of planting excellence, with a complimentary talk led by Head of Horticulture, Harry Baldwin, at 12pm in the Garden Marquee. Delve into the remarkable legacy of Colonel Stephenson Robert Clarke, the visionary plantsman behind the Garden’s extraordinary collection of rare trees and flowering shrubs, while hearing about the pioneering propagation programme aimed at safeguarding these botanical wonders for future generations.

Specialist Spring Plant Fair at Borde Hill

Among the exciting list of specialist exhibitors will be Clare’s Chillies, Miles Japanese Maples, and Chailey Iris Garden, along with other well-known names such as Plantbase, Hardy Cottage Garden Plants and Eleplants, to name just a few. The Sussex branch of the Hardy Plant Society will be there too, along with Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Australasian Plant Society.

The Spring Plant Fair is a wonderful time to visit Borde Hill, when the Azalea Ring will be a kaleidoscope of colour with deciduous Kurume azaleas. Across the Garden there will also be uplifting displays of rhododendrons, flowering trees, bluebells, tulips and striking Allium 'Globemaster' bulbs adding vibrant colour to the Italian Garden and Blue Border.

The Plant Fair will be open from 10am-3pm - for more information visit: Specialist Spring Plant Fair - Borde Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plant Fairs Roadshow returns to Borde Hill on Sunday 15th September for the Specialist Autumn Plant Fair.

Admission to the Garden includes entry to the Plant Fair: Adults - £12.00, Concession - £11.50, Child (aged 3-16) - £8, Group - £9.50 pre-paid (for groups of 15+ people), Family Day Ticket - £38. Pre-book in advance online to save £1 off admission.

Light refreshments will be available during the Plant Fair at Ginkgo Coffee Shop and the Gardeners Retreat Café. The Orange Beach Bar will also be serving refreshments.

The Garden opens to the public 10th February – 22nd December 2024, 10am-5pm