Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the show we held our A G M. Christine Combes who took over the chairmanship last year was elected to serve another year. All other officers and committee members were duly appointed.

Our next meeting at Donnington Parish Hall is on Friday, Ma 3y when Head Gardener Mark Saunders from Fittleworth will instruct us on the craft of growing vegetables.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...