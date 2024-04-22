Spectacular show from Donnington Gardening Club
In spite of gales and heavy rain a number of members managed to stage a show of spring flowers which was much appreciated by all present after the continuous bad weather. The Spring Bulb Cup was won by Helen Hubbard.
After the show we held our A G M. Christine Combes who took over the chairmanship last year was elected to serve another year. All other officers and committee members were duly appointed.
Our next meeting at Donnington Parish Hall is on Friday, Ma 3y when Head Gardener Mark Saunders from Fittleworth will instruct us on the craft of growing vegetables.
Everyone is welcome. Entry for non-members is £4. Starts 7.30pm. Don't forget our annual plant sale on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm.