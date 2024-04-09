Spring Fair fun for Bexhill Gardening Club
Bexhill Gardening Club's Spring Fair will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 9am to 12 noon at St. Martha's Church Hall, Cooden Sea Road.
The fair has free entry and you will be able to purchase plants, locally-made crafts, bric-a-brac and cakes.
Try your luck at our tombola and enjoy some refreshments.
For further information visit our website www.lchs.co.uk or our Facebook page - Bexhill Gardening Club