Spring Fair fun for Bexhill Gardening Club

Bexhill Gardening Club's Spring Fair will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 9am to 12 noon at St. Martha's Church Hall, Cooden Sea Road.
By Yvonne StradwickContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 11:20 BST
The fair has free entry and you will be able to purchase plants, locally-made crafts, bric-a-brac and cakes.

Try your luck at our tombola and enjoy some refreshments.

For further information visit our website www.lchs.co.uk or our Facebook page - Bexhill Gardening Club

