Spring open day date for West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club
West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club is holding a spring open day and there will be quality pre-owned pieces available at competitive prices.
The club meets at Sompting Village Hall, in West Street, Sompting, and the open day will be held there on Saturday, March 2, from 10am to 4pm.
It is an opportunity to meet members, see the layouts and view stock in the club shop. Refreshments will be available.
Admission is £1 for adults, free for children. Visit www.wsng.co.uk for full details.