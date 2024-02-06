BREAKING

Spring open day date for ​​West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club

​​West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club is holding a spring open day and there will be quality pre-owned pieces available at competitive prices.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:49 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 11:49 GMT
Castle Rise, a 28ft long model railway layout that inclines 1 in 55 up to a castleCastle Rise, a 28ft long model railway layout that inclines 1 in 55 up to a castle
Castle Rise, a 28ft long model railway layout that inclines 1 in 55 up to a castle

The club meets at Sompting Village Hall, in West Street, Sompting, and the open day will be held there on Saturday, March 2, from 10am to 4pm.

It is an opportunity to meet members, see the layouts and view stock in the club shop. Refreshments will be available.

Admission is £1 for adults, free for children. Visit www.wsng.co.uk for full details.

Related topics:West Street