St John Ambulance take to the Streets to support Brighton Pride 2023

Volunteers and cadets from St John Ambulance played a signification part in supporting and participating in this year’s Brighton Pride celebrations, both supporting the medical coverage for the duration of the event and marching with the parade itself.

Despite adverse conditions, thousands of people once again took to the streets to participate in the UK's largest Pride event. Included in that number were over 20 participants from St John Ambulance across Sussex. Consisting of volunteers and cadets, and headed by Parade Lead Carl Bennet, they joined revellers and representatives from the emergency services in marching through the city and celebrating the 50th anniversary of Brighton Pride.

While the St John Ambulance contingent celebrated this year's themes of love, protest and unity during the march, over 400 volunteers were also deployed across the city to provide medical coverage and promote safety throughout the two-day celebration. First aiders, paramedics, and cycle responders were on hand as the parade made its way from Hove Lawns through the city. Treatment centres were also erected at Preston Park, Old Steine Gardens, and Marine Parade, supporting the festivities at 'Fabuloso in the Park' and the Pride Village Party. Foot patrols were available to offer assistance and aid to revellers, whilst continuation training took place behind the scenes to further hone the skills of our volunteer responders.

Parade Lead Carl Bennet, hailing from the St John Ambulance Southwick Unit, commented, "The rain certainly didn't dampen our parade! The crowds were electric as always despite the weather. Although not everybody turned up due to the weather and trains, we had fun, kept smiling, and shared the joy with the city."