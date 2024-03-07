St. Patricks Day party at The Seadog, Hastings, East Sussex
Friday 15th March: Live Irish Trad session from 7Pm
Saturday 16th March: Six Nations, St Patricks Day party vibes, ‘Split the G’ Guinness competition, best dressed prizes, charity raffle.
Sunday 17th March: Sunday roast, as well as continued Paddy’s Day shenanigans and live Irish trad session from 7pm
The exterior of the pub will be lit up in green for the celebrations, and proudly adorned with the Republic of Ireland flags. Inside punters can get dressed up for the occasion, surrounded by the Irish memorabilia, decked out properly in paddy’s day finery. There will be a charity raffle, prizes for best dressed and those daring enough to split the "G" on a pint of Guinness will be rewarded shots of Baby Guinness.
The Seadog’s permanent kitchen residents, Orchard Road whose menu celebrates recipes straight out of Singapore, have created a special menu featuring dishes inspired by the Emerald Isle such as Irish Boxty Cake – potato cakes with kimchi, Okonomiyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, bonito flakes, and Kombu Powder. The menu also boasts a mouth-watering Guinness Beef Short Rib, a 72-hour braised short rib accompanied by soy-pickled carrots, peanut crumb, beef-dripping potatoes, and roast onion ketchup. As well as a decadent chocolate Guinness cake paired with soy caramel and condensed milk ice cream.
Enhancing the Paddy’s Day spirit is a local band of musicians from Hastings, who will be holding their traditional Irish session from 7pm on both Friday and Sunday evening, welcoming all to join in and share their favourite Irish drinking songs.
The Seadog is a proper Irish boozer and as such it promises to be an authentic St Patrick’s celebration. it is the perfect local to have the craic and actively partake in St. Patrick's Day fun on the south east coast of England.