St Peter's Dickensian Christmas Fair - Saturday 18th November 10am-1pm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dickensian Christmas Fayre

Saturday 18th November 10am – 1pm

at St Peter’s Church, Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted article

Most Popular

About the church:

Built in 1892, by a local builder, using local materials. The walls, clad in warm sandstone, present a solid friendly appearance. Along the south side, tall windows let in the sun and the light. Along the north side, the roof crouches low to protect the church from winter storms. A tranquil haven with a village green setting. The church has withstood two world wars, and remained relatively unscathed. To meet the needs of a modern parish, the interior has been sympathetically divided into separate social and worship areas.

The church is not just used for worship services, but also as a ‘community hub’, with a regular book sale & café, Knit & Natter, and the popular West Green Community Cinema, screening new and classic films.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to help with maintaining its upkeep fundraising is vital; to ensure it will still be serving the community another 130 years from now. Our programme of fundraising events runs throughout the year, and our traditional Dickensian Fayre is one of our main attractions:

About the Fair:

All our usual popular stalls; homemade cakes and savouries, raffle & tombola, gifts & treats, Winter Wonderland, toys games & puzzles, bric-a-brac, Café … and more!