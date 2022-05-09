Stand-up stars come to Midhurst for ‘Epic Comedy Night’

The very best of stand-up will be coming to Midhurst as part of an Epic Comedy performance. SUS-220905-111009001

A show of TV names and the very best of the UK comedy circuit will be performing at Midhurst Rother College on July 9 hosted by Paul Cox.

Comedians Tom Ward, as seen on Live at the Apollo, and Steve Day will be performing at the event.

The night will be headlined will by the star of star of Shooting Stars and Dave’s One Night Stand - Angelos Epithemiou.

Doors will open at 7pm with the show starting at 8.30pm.

There will be two breaks during the show with an estimated finish of 10.30pm

Tickets cost £15 with a bar open at the venue.

There will also be no allocated seating with seats being taken on a first come first basis.