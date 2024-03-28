Stansted Park: An Evening With Guy Deacon

On Thursday 18th April, West Sussex’s Stansted Park will be hosting Running on Empty an evening event in aid of Parkinson’s Disease, with British Explorer and leading Parkinson’s campaigner Guy Deacon CBE, who last year drove 18,000 miles overland from his home in the UK to South Africa in order to raise awareness of Parkinson’s Disease.
At the event, Guy will be interviewed by David Bennett to recount his incredible journey, crossing Europe and the full length of Africa, which took the former army officer and 60 year old father of two over 3 years to complete, see him drive 18,000 miles, across 25 countries, with 5 breakdowns, as well as one emergency evacuation, whilst taking 3650 prescription pills to help manage his Parkinson’s.

The event on the 18th April runs from 7pm – 9pm and is open to all with tickets costing £30 to include refreshments and canapes with all proceeds also going to support Parkinson’s.

Tickets are available online here: Guy Deacon Talk | Stansted Park

Stansted Park

PO9 6DX

