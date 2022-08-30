Stedham Stoolball Club to host tournament for charity

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stedham Stoolball Club is set to host a tournament to help raise funds for charity.

On Sunday, September 4, the stoolball tournament will be held to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event is open for anyone to attend and there will be many things for all the family to get involved with.

The prizes on offer include the grand raffle, which could see guests receive many wonderful prizes including: a return car ferry to the Isle of Wight with red funnel, a free Car MOT, restaurant vouchers, hair and beauty vouchers and much more. Children’s tombolas will also be there to hand out prizes for the little ones.

Fancy dress is also encouraged at the event with the theme of famous female icons, and there will be plenty of food and drink on offer for patrons.