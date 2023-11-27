Step into Christmas at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Spokeswoman Sally Tyrrell said: “A series of festive events this December at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is sure to keep young ones and adults alike entertained as the days get shorter and the nights colder. From stepping back in time to experience two very different Christmases in two different eras, to helping save Christmas on trails across Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, visitors will also be able to see the Christmas lights on board HMS Warrior as they light up the sky.”

The Mary Rose and HMS Warrior, A Christmas Ship, Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, 11am to 4pm: “A special joint event with HMS Warrior and the Mary Rose will invite visitors to explore Christmas through the ages, with a Victorian Christmas on board HMS Warrior and a celebration of Tudor Christmas traditions brought to life at The Mary Rose. At The Mary Rose, this event will immerse visitors in the Tudor world of Christmas merriment, music, magic – and a little mayhem! Meet the Tudor Christmas Court, be wowed by the sumptuous costumes of our Lords and Ladies, listen to merry music with our Tudor musician, dance and whirl like a Tudor with our courtly dancing lessons and be dazzled and amazed by our hilarious Court Jester. Discover how the men of the Mary Rose would have celebrated Christmas compared to the Lords and Ladies of Henry VIII’s Court. Finally, take part in our Tudor Christmas Trail and find out more about how the Tudor’s celebrated the yuletide season. Once you’ve experienced a Tudor Christmas, extend the festivities and get transported back to the 1860s in a festive immersive experience as the crew of HMS Warrior prepare for a Victorian Christmas on board. Enjoy traditional Victorian entertainment and meet the various members of the crew, marvel at the Magic Lantern Show with Professor Alan Brindle, meet the ship’s cook and more. Help the crew of Victorian sailors and Royal Marines decorate the gun deck and chat to them about their experiences in the Royal Navy.”