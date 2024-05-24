Steyning Festival: May 24 to June 2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Steyning Festival is here again, with over 90 events ranging across many categories including talks, walks, comedy, theatre, music, community and children's. All in the beautiful Sussex town of Steyning.

The Steyning Festival was inaugurated in 2006 as a community festival for Steyning and its surrounding parishes. We are very pleased to announce the 2024 festival, running from May 24th to June 2nd. We have a very exciting range of events and performers across a number of venues, including our Big Top on the green opposite the Parish Church.

30 of the 90 events in the programme are focussed on the younger members of our community, including a children's parade, Manga workshops, a draw-off with five top children's book illustrators, and children's author Julia Donaldson with two shows that will include the world premiere reading of her new book, 'The Tooth Fairy and the Crocodile'. There will be an option to buy copies and have them signed and dedicated by Julia.

We have an evening with comedian Marcus Brigstocke and one with local poets Attila the Stockbroker, Henry Normal and Janine Booth, celebrating Sussex poetry. Theatre and arts events include an Audrey Hepburn celebration, a lecture on the relative merits of Lucian Freud and David Hockney and the much-anticipated return of the Theatre Trail.

A fun day at the Steyning Festival

In terms of talks, we are pleased to welcome journalists Polly Toynbee and Zoe Strimpel, gardening expert Juliet Sargeant, novelist John Boyne, mine disposal expert Mairi Cunningham, natural navigator Tristan Gooley, adventurer Neil Laughton and historian Joanne Paul.

Plus a host of musical acts including The Blunter Brothers, ABBA Forever, the Madness tribute band Los Palmas 6, a cappella quintet Papagena, folk, world and choral music events and a packed DJ Night featuring headliner Norman Jay MBE.