Still Corners play Brighton date following release of new album Dream Talk
Spokesman James Heward said: “Secret World seduces from the start, a delicate rattle of a maraca and a Lindsay Buckingham-esque guitar lick captivates, beautiful in its simplicity. Tessa Murray’s vocals are sultry, smooth, and dominate the soundscape so delicately, pairing perfectly with Greg Hughes’ tremolo guitar.
“Recorded across three studios in the south of France, East Sussex, and Woodstock, New York, Dream Talk is elegant and wistful with a sound that is focused, stylish and seductive. Shaped by fantasies, dreams and automatic writing, Dream Talk almost fell together in a dream-like state.”
Murray explains: “I had tapped into something new and the way it came out was quite hypnotic, like a transitional state between wakefulness and sleep,” adding the album name essentially wrote itself.”
Still Corners is the musical project of Tessa Murray and Greg Hughes, and formed shortly after Murray met Hughes by chance at a London train stop in 2009.
“Over the next nearly fifteen years, the band has delivered a steady stream of music that is at once reflective, searching and romantic. Showcasing a unique shimmering desert-noir sound Still Corners have earned global commercial success with such releases as Strange Pleasures (2013) and 2021’s The Last Exit.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.