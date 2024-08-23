Still plenty to see at Chichester International Film Festival

The Outrun (contributed pic)

As the Chichester International Film Festival continues at New Park, there is still plenty to see.

The much-loved Meet Me in St Louis features a luminous Judy Garland grappling with life, love and the family’s impending move to New York in this gloriously sentimental portrait of family life leading up to the 1904 World Fair.

Other highlights include Sing Sing, a story of resilience, humanity and the transformative power of art. Imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, an inmate finds new purpose in life by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men. This uplifting film has been hailed by film critics around the world.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Outrun, adapted from Amy Liptrot's bestselling memoir, features Saoirse Ronan as a troubled young woman attempting to come to terms with her troubled London past by returning to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands. In contrast, a young working class girl from a small coastal town finds herself thrust into the underbelly of gang culture in Guatemala City in the quest to find her missing sister in the nail-biting Cadejo Blanco.

The Festival provides a rich tapestry of films from all over the world, giving stimulating insight into other cultures. Fascinating talks such as The Rise and Fall of MGM sit alongside live performances like the Jazz band Buster Plays Buster performing live to the silent Buster Keaton film Sherlock Jnr at the Spring Centre in Havant. Come on in, the water’s lovely!

Anne-Marie Flynn