Stone Cross care home opens its doors to lonely older people

Local care home Sycamore Grove in Stone Cross will be opening it’s doors to a number of people from the community to help tackle loneliness in their local community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Open for elderly people who might usually eat alone, are invited to join the residents and teams at the home on for a three course meal, on a day of their choice.

Diners will be treated to a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home’s first class Head Chef Dirk Ehrlicher will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

Most Popular

5* Head Chef, Dirk Ehrlicher and highly skilled Sous Chef Sam Ward serving don't dine alone

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove Care Home, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”