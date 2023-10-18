Stone Cross care home opens its doors to lonely older people
Open for elderly people who might usually eat alone, are invited to join the residents and teams at the home on for a three course meal, on a day of their choice.
Diners will be treated to a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food.
The home’s first class Head Chef Dirk Ehrlicher will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.
The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.
Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove Care Home, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”
Sycamore Grove Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove Care home provides residential care and dementia care residents from respite care to long term stays.