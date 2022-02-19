Storm Eunice: Update on public attractions forced to shut yesterday

A number of public attractions were forced to close yesterday due to Storm Eunice.

By India Wentworth
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 12:12 pm

Here’s an update on the sites which had to close:

Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne – back open

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, Hastings – back open

Sussex attractions - update

National Trust – Standen House and Garden, East Grinstead – back open but The Top Garden and woods will be closed and half-term trail will not be running

National Trust – Sheffield Park and Garden, Uckfield – back open

National Trust – Petworth House and Park, Petworth – remains closed

National Trust – Wakehurst Kew Gardens, Haywards Heath – gardens are closed, visitor centre is open

Weald and Downland Living Museum, Singleton – back open

Denmans Garden, Fontwell – back open

Drusillas Park, Alfriston – back open, some outlets and attractions will be closed and some animals will remain indoors

Royal Pavilion, Brighton – back open

Rye Harbour Discovery Centre, Rye – back open

Arundel Museum, Arun – back open

Fishbourne Roman Place, Chichester – back open

Crawley Museum, Crawley – back open

BA i360, Brighton – back open

The Novium Museum, Chichester – back open

The Keep, Moulsecoomb – back open

All East Sussex County Council libraries - back open

All West Sussex libraries - back open

