Storm Eunice: Update on public attractions forced to shut yesterday

Here’s an update on the sites which had to close:
Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne – back open
Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, Hastings – back open
National Trust – Standen House and Garden, East Grinstead – back open but The Top Garden and woods will be closed and half-term trail will not be running
National Trust – Sheffield Park and Garden, Uckfield – back open
National Trust – Petworth House and Park, Petworth – remains closed
National Trust – Wakehurst Kew Gardens, Haywards Heath – gardens are closed, visitor centre is open
Weald and Downland Living Museum, Singleton – back open
Denmans Garden, Fontwell – back open
Drusillas Park, Alfriston – back open, some outlets and attractions will be closed and some animals will remain indoors
Royal Pavilion, Brighton – back open
Rye Harbour Discovery Centre, Rye – back open
Arundel Museum, Arun – back open
Fishbourne Roman Place, Chichester – back open
Crawley Museum, Crawley – back open
BA i360, Brighton – back open
The Novium Museum, Chichester – back open
The Keep, Moulsecoomb – back open
All East Sussex County Council libraries - back open
All West Sussex libraries - back open