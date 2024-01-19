Stranger Sings! parody musical - Crawley and Guildford dates

The award-winning new parody musical Stranger Sings! is heading for dates in Sussex and Surrey.

Stranger Sings (contributed pic)

Dates include February 9 at the Hawth in Crawley and also May 26 and 27 at GLive, Guildford.

A spokesman said: “Tune in, children of the 80s! Join us in the upside-down for this award-winning, smash-hit new parody musical; Stranger Sings! Straight from off-Broadway to a UK premiere three-month sell-out run in London, we’re now thrilled to announce the UK nationwide theatre tour of Stranger Sings! This award-winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory. Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe, just maybe, you might find justice for Barb along the way.

“Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism. So, hop(per) on your bike and grab your transmitter radio and don’t forget your inhaler – because saving your friends is the answer to this never-ending story.”

Books, music and Lyrics by Jonathan Hogue. Produced by The Vaults. Directed by Ellis Kerkhoven. Assistant directed by Madeleine MacMahon. Musical supervision by Adam Gerber. Choreographed by Lucinda Lawrence. Costume design by Ellie Farrow.

Also on February 9 at the Hawth in Crawley is Sam Avery

“In a world filled with bad advice, empty mantras and online experts, how do we celebrate the small victories of parenthood and stop ourselves from feeling truly terrible? How Not To Be a Terrible Parent is the hilarious new stand-up show from award-winning comedian and best-selling author Sam Avery.

"This is a show for anyone who’s ever stolen chocolate from a minor; wished their kid had a mute button; or treated a trip to the toilet as a mini spa weekend.”