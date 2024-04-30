Strong programme of family events at Brighton Festival 2024

Frank Cottrell-Boyce (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Hayley Willis said: “Leading Brighton Festival 2024’s family programme is this year’s guest director, award-winning children’s author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce. From May 4-26, he invites audiences of all ages to imagine a better world through a series of hopeful, wonder-filled events from acclaimed children’s writers, a new animated feature film and a mega table tennis tournament. Elsewhere, children’s theatre, dance and interactive outdoor shows encourage play and fun and demonstrate the joy of community.

“On May 11, Frank Cottrell-Boyce will host The Wonder Panel, a lively discussion about storytelling and creativity for anyone aged eight and up, featuring current Children's Laureate and poet Joseph Coelho, How to Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell and drawing from Carnegie Medal for Illustration winner Chris Riddell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Audiences can also join Frank, along with award-winning author-illustrator of Grimwood Nadia Shireen, for a live recording of their popular podcast The Island of Brilliant on May 19, when they will be speaking with the beloved Gruffalo and Stick Man writer Julia Donaldson about how she creates her unforgettable stories. Earlier in the day, Frank will introduce readers aged seven to 11 to his new magic-themed novel The Wonder Brothers, accompanied by live drawing from its illustrator Steven Lenton.

“Award-winning community-based group Brighton Table Tennis Club make the sport accessible for all ages and abilities in an AllStars Extravaganza at Brighton Dome’s newly refurbished Corn Exchange on May 27. The Corn Exchange has a proud history of hosting international table tennis events, and this free all-day event will re-create the venue’s ping pong past with a modern twist. Expect attempts to break Guinness World Records, mass participation table tennis and matches with international superstars such as the UK’s Paralympic gold medallist Will Bayley.

“Elsewhere, an ambitious outdoor reimagining of seaside variety shows from Olivier award-winning performance-maker Marisa Carnesky will transform a downtown Brighton street into a circus from May 25-26, with nine stages and a cast of aerialists, wrestlers, variety dancers, contemporary clowns and contortionists. Carnesky’s Showwomxn Sideshow Spectacular is a family-friendly production created especially for Brighton Festival that will celebrate the forgotten women of the genre’s unique history, inspired by Carnesky’s own research at the National Fairground and Circus Archive. Performers include Netflix star Tallulah Haddon, world-record holding hula hoop artist Symoné and Bollywood dancer Kaajel.