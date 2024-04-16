Student dance company Mapdance performs at University of Chichester

Mapdance - pic by Mike Bignell

The dancers, who have worked with renowned choreographers to create the show, promise an evening of theatrical and dynamic contemporary work. The performance includes commissions by Yukiko Masui, Renaud Wiser and Carrie Whitaker as well as a re-staging of Sarah Golding’s State.

Yael Flexer, artistic director of Mapdance and reader in dance at the University, said: “Mapdance has gone from strength to strength through the tour. The repertoire this year is incredibly varied, challenging the dancers' stamina, physical strength and theatrical skills. It is a joy to see them grow and flourish as individuals and as a company, they are such a wonderful and talented group.”

Luke Brown, Mapdance rehearsal director, added: “Mapdance supports students in exploring themselves further as artists, dancers and creatively rounded individuals. The dancers continually push themselves from strength to strength, and their progression has been excellent to watch in such a short time. Working closely with them as rehearsal director is perfect because I can nurture them creatively. We are excited to play the Showroom in April and share what we have been working on. Dancing on home turf is always a special moment for the dancers, and it is a highlight of the touring schedule.”

Mapdance is the postgraduate performance company of the University of Chichester, comprising 14 dancers on the MA performance route. The performance is part of their national tour, which includes accompanying workshops with schools, universities and dance students of all ages.

Mapdance 2024 will be performing on April 25 in The Showroom, University of Chichester, at 7.30pm, and at the Dance Theatre Space, University of Chichester Dance Department, on May 7 at 7pm. More details on www.mapdance.org.