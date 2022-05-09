Summer Exhibition opens at Petworth Gallery

The Summer Exhibition at the Moncrieff-Bray gallery opened its doors to the public at the weekend. SUS-220905-140145001

The exhibition was opened on Friday May 6, with guests able to have drinks the artists in attendance during the opening weekend.

The exhibit shows off new work by 45 artists and sculptors selected from Land’s End to Ullapool throughout the gallery and landscaped gardens.

Guests will also be able to arrange video calls in the gallery and have the works delivered worldwide.

To coincide with the Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair the gallery is extending their opening hours this upcoming weekend (May 13 to 15).

The gallery is open from 10am to 6pm on both Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14 and open from 11am to 4pm on Sunday May 15.

Guests will be able to pick up their free ticket to the Fair on these days.

From June 25 to September 17, the gallery will be open every Thursday and Friday from 10am to 4pm.