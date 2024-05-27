Summer is coming to the streets of Little Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne is well known as the Sunshine Coast and Little Chelsea is harnessing the sunshine to bring the Costa Del Sol to Grove Road and South Street on Saturday, June 22.

Think ice creams, free children’s activities, delicious food stalls and handmade stalls. This event is all about celebrating Little Chelsea and all our town, and community has to offer.

This year’s event promises to be a big one that cannot be missed. There are plenty of free and low-cost children's activities, including a Potter’s Wheel, Friendship Bracelet Making, Biscuit Decorating, Glitter Tattoos & Sand Art, all offered by local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be free tennis and cricket coaching for children from Set2Win Tennis and Eastbourne Cricket Club, set up in the street. As well as fairground rides, live entertainment and special appearances from Bluey & Bingo and some beautiful Disney Princesses.

Summer in Little Chelsea.

The Art House Owner and Event organiser, Lucy Hancock said: “This event is all about celebrating Little Chelsea and all our town has to offer. Following the huge success and positive feedback from Christmas in Little Chelsea last year, it felt only right that we celebrated arguably the best season of the year – Summer!”

Luke Johnson from Eastbourne BID, who are heavily involved in the event organisation said: “We have so much planned and can’t wait to see families of all ages enjoying everything our incredible community has to offer. Now, fingers crossed for some Sunshine!”

Lucy continued, “This event couldn’t take place without Viv Berry from The Printers Playhouse, Helen Zurek from Incredible Cake and Michelle Spirou from Urban Ground – so a huge thank you to everyone involved.”

There will be plenty of food and drink to purchase, as well as handmade stalls to browse. The event is free and there is no booking required.