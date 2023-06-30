NationalWorldTV
Summer market at Trenchmore Farm, Horsham, on Saturday July 8

Join us at Trenchmore Farm for a day of meeting, eating and relaxing in the farmyard and cider orchard on July 8, 11am - 4pm. The event is free to attend and welcomes families and dogs.
By Rachel KnowlesContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST

Trenchmore Farm is hosting a Summer Market on 8th July, with the Sussex Taste Collective - a group of the best food and drink producers in our county.

The day kicks off at 11am with 15 different producers for you to meet and taste their delicious wares.

Expect to find a local baker, cheesemaker, brewer, distiller, grower and plenty more.

    At midday the Trenchmore farmers will host an hour-long walk for those curious to understand more about regenerative agriculture and thoughtful food production, and from midday we will be enjoying live music in the yard.

    Join us for a day of meeting, eating and relaxing in the farmyard and cider orchard. The event is free to attend and welcomes families and dogs. We look forward to seeing you.

    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/summer-market-at-trenchmore-farm-tickets-655797577207