Lumos (contributed pic)

Lumos Live presents Sunset Candlelight Experience in Stansted Park on Saturday, July 20.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “After a successful year of indoor candlelight events, Lumos Live announces a series of outdoor sunset candlelight experiences.

“On July 20, Lumos Live continues its Sunset Candlelight Experiences for the summer at Stansted Park near Portsmouth. The best hits from The Beatles, Elton John and Coldplay will be played surrounded by over three thousand LED candles. There will be a bar and food vendors running all evening.

“With support from Stansted Park, Lumos Live delivers a magical outdoor concert experience reviving local entertainment for customers. Seven summer locations have been confirmed. This includes Sevenoaks, Chelmsford, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Cobham and Warwickshire, supporting charities across the UK with a percentage of profits donated from each show and promoting young musicians with paid opportunities.

“Lumos Live, the UK’s first independent illuminating concert experience, will be paying homage to the world’s best musician talent adding a modern take to classical music. From a year of over 100 successful indoor concerts, Lumos Live announces its summer series. The shows will consist of a three-hour long performances from a string trio playing the best hits from Hans Zimmer, Taylor Swift and Coldplay.”

Doors open at 6pm. Event finishes at 9.45pm. All are welcome to bring picnic blankets and camping chairs to sit on.