Superb line-up for 2024 Festival of Chichester

Dame Patricia Routledge (pic by National World)

Festival of Chichester chairman Phil Hewitt said he was thrilled with the programme for this year: “There is a terrific amount of work that goes into putting the Festival of Chichester together, but every year one of the great rewards is when we can finally say to everyone ‘This is what we have got coming this year!’

“We did brilliantly well to survive all the challenges of the pandemic; and the difficulties inevitably continue with the on-going cost of living crisis, but it’s a genuinely lovely line-up which has come together for our 2024 festival with a huge span of events, so many of them in essence a celebration of all that is great and good about this wonderful city.

“We couldn’t do this without the generous support of Chichester City Council and the enthusiastic, steadfast backing of the Chichester Observer. We are also thrilled to welcome this year as our principal sponsor Kenton Budd. His support really does make a huge difference to us.

“I would also like to thank the fabulous Festival of Chichester committee that I am so proud to work with: Jen Cordero, Mark Elliott, Rob Hall, Dan Inman, Simon O’Hea, Anne Scicluna, Michelle Sinclair and Nick Sutherland. We are also extremely grateful to our Festival of Chichester patron Dame Patricia Routledge, a wonderful source of encouragement, and to our superb Festival of Chichester president Kate Mosse who has been part of the festival from the very moment of its inception.”

Festival co-ordinator Mark Elliott said: “The 2024 Festival of Chichester kicks off another packed month of events on June 15. Meanwhile the brochure distribution will start from April 5 with tickets available from the Novium for most events from that date.”

As ever the events cover a remarkable range of interests: “I’m particularly excited about Margaret Phillips’ recital at St John’s Chapel on June 28. She’ll be the playing the first concert in over 40 years on the original 1822 organ. The instrument was part of the building’s original design yet had been out of action for decades until a recent full-scale restoration.

“On July 9 there’s a chance to hear legendary actor Steven Berkoff reading Byron’s classic poem Don Juan as part of the poet’s bicentenary. With music from pianist Elena and a complimentary glass of Prosecco, all the senses will be catered for. A big night at the cathedral will see best-selling authors Anthony Horowitz and Kate Mosse in conversation as the former launches the latest in his Alex Rider series (June 27). The wonderful Pergola Theatre productions return to West Dean Gardens, Monty Python rides again at New Park, Havana Bar and Venue will launch a new series of literary-historical talks, and there are countless other concerts, talks, artistic moments, walks and even a guided cycle ride. The festival concludes with a final weekend (July 20-21) that includes Andrew Bernardi’s Stradivarius Piano Trio at Eartham, Big House at the Guildhall and Phoenix Big Band at the Rugby Club.”

How to get your Festival of Chichester tickets: