The award-winning new parody musical Stranger Sings! is heading for dates in Sussex and Surrey.

Stranger Sings (contributed pic)

Dates include December 2 at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne; February 8 and 9 at Parkwood Theatre, Crawley; and May 26 and 27 at GLive, Guildford.

A spokesman said: “Straight from off-Broadway, to a UK premiere three-month sell-out run in London, we’re now thrilled to announce the UK nationwide theatre tour of Stranger Sings! This award-winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series - in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory. Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe - you might find justice for Barb along the way.

“Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism. So, hop(per) on your bike and grab your transmitter radio (don’t forget your inhaler); because saving your friends is the answer to this never-ending story.”