Sussex and Surrey boast some of the most family-friendly cycling trails in England, new research has revealed.

Toy experts from Outdoor Toys analysed trail data to find the number of mountain bike trails in England and then calculated the percentage of family-friendly trails to ‘determine which area offers the best biking routes for all ages’.

A spokesperson for the analysts said: “West Sussex ranks as the top area for family-friendly mountain biking, with 22.1 per cent of trails being suitable for children.

“Surrey ranks as the second-best area for family-friendly mountain biking, with 17.9 per cent fit for children.

“Essex, South Yorkshire and East Sussex all rank joint third, with 16.4 per cent of mountain biking trails being family-friendly. In Essex, the Fitch Way route is popular with families and reaches over 25km, which can be split up or shortened for younger children.”

Outdoor Toys named Friston Forest – between Seaford and Eastbourne – as ‘one of the best trails’ in Sussex for families, reaching 10.3km.

For Surrey, the Abinger Roughs in Dorking are a ‘great cycle trail for families, spanning 3.2km’, the experts added.

Alex Price, product expert at Outdoor Toys, said: “Bike safety is important for any cyclist, but especially for children. Essential safety measures include inspecting the bike before use for any obvious dangers, ensuring your child is wearing bright clothing, and attaching reflectors to their bike in easily seen places.

"If you’re looking to purchase your child’s first bike, knowing how to properly measure for the perfectly sized bike is crucial – it ensures safety and makes the experience much more enjoyable for everyone.

“Getting your child out into nature benefits their physical, mental, and emotional development, and mountain biking is a great way to encourage outdoor play. If buying a bike isn’t an option, many hire firms offer bikes and gear for families for varying durations.”

These are ten of the best English areas with the most family-friendly bike trails, according to Outdoor Toys.

– West Sussex: 290 mountain bike trails – 64 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (22.1 per cent);

– Surrey: 279 mountain bike trails – 50 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (17.9 per cent);

– Essex: 286 mountain bike trails – 47 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (16.4 per cent);

– South Yorkshire: 134 mountain bike trails – 22 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (16.4 per cent);

– East Sussex: 110 mountain bike trails – 18 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (16.4 per cent);

– Hertfordshire: 205 mountain bike trails – 33 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (16.1 per cent);

– Staffordshire: 154 mountain bike trails – 24 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (15.6 per cent);

– North Yorkshire: 827 mountain bike trails – 102 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (12.3 per cent);

– Lancashire: 117 mountain bike trails – 12 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (10.3 per cent);

– Nottinghamshire 101 mountain bike trails – 10 of which are ‘family-friendly’ (9.9 per cent);

You can view the full research here: www.outdoortoys.com/blogs/campaigns/best-mountain-biking-trails