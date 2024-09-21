Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has named an area of Sussex as the best place to go hiking in England.

Looking at factors such as the number of trails, the percentage of moderate and hard trails, the number of dog-friendly trails and the elevation of trails, outdoor experts at Blacks have named the best English hiking spots.

Brighton & Hove secures the top position with an impressive hiking hotspot score of 9.94 out of 10.

A spokesperson from Blacks said: “Thirty per cent of the city’s trails are over 20km, with diverse trail difficulties and the trails cater to both casual and more experienced hikers.

“Devil’s Dyke is situated in the South Downs just north of Brighton and is a legendary spot for both its panoramic views and its rich biodiversity.

“The area is lovely in the spring when the wildflowers are in bloom. Additionally, just over a quarter of the trails are near places to eat, making it ideal to grab a bite to eat on the way. The city is also beautiful for a sunrise or sunset walk, with 12,609 posts on social media.”

Plymouth ranks second with a score of 9.22, while Derby takes the third spot with a hiking hotspot score of 9.14.

The study also found that Edinburgh is the best place to go hiking in Scotland, East Kilbride is the UK region with the most wildlife hikes, and Huddersfield, in Yorkshire, has the highest percentage of hikes rated ‘hard’ in England.