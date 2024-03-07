Sussex Cancer Fund concert coming up

University of Brighton students and staff are offering a Sussex Cancer Fund concert

The event takes place Wednesday, March 20 from 6pm-8pm at St Andrew’s Church in Moulsecoomb, Hillside, BN2 4TA. Tickets on www.sussexcancerfund.co.uk

Joanna Godden, marketing manager, Sussex Cancer Fund, said: “The concert aims to raise vital funds for the Sussex Cancer Fund, a local organisation dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families. Entrance to the concert is free of charge, but donations are highly encouraged. To help manage attendance, attendees are kindly asked to reserve a free ticket in advance.”

Annamaria Gal, senior lecturer in pathobiology at the University of Brighton, said: “We are thrilled to host this fundraising concert in support of the Sussex Cancer Fund. Cancer affects so many lives, and it's crucial to support organisations like the Sussex Cancer Fund that provide essential services to those in need.”

Joanna added: “The concert will feature a diverse selection of choral pieces and contemporary favourites performed by talented students and staff from the University of Brighton. Attendees are invited to enjoy an evening of beautiful music while contributing to a worthy cause. In addition to the musical performances, light refreshments will be available, and there will be a fundraising raffle with prizes up for grabs.