The charity event, launched in 2019, features many stalls and a display area of vintage and classic cars pre-1975, plus a World War Two tent museum.

Stalls are available inside and outside from £20, which includes a free breakfast bap.

Paul on a moped at the Sussex Car and Motorcycle Jumble in 2019

Sheila Hall, who organises the event with Paul Goulet, said: “Our annual Sussex Car and Motorcycle Jumble is a friendly event with plenty of free parking and all-day refreshments available in the clubhouse, along with a licensed bar.

“This is a charity event and we are kindly sponsored by Amberley Hulme Wealth Management.”

The jumble takes place on Sunday, May 29, from 9am to 2.30pm at Worthing Rugby Club, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. Adult public £2 and children under 12 free.

Stallholders can set up from 7am. For further details, contact Paul or Sheila on 07760793912 or email [email protected]