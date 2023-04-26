NHS Charities in Sussex are inviting people to register for Walk for Wards 2023 to commemorate the NHS’ 75th birthday.

The event challenges participants to take on a 7.5km or 15km route to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS and raise vital funds. It takes place on Saturday, June 10 at Glynde Place near Lewes.

The event is being coordinated by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s charity, Heads On, working in partnership with three other participating charities - East Sussex Healthcare NHS Charity, Sussex Community NHS Charity and SASH Charity (Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s charity).

Walkers can choose to fundraise for all participating charities or one specifically.

Registration is £12.50 for an adult, £7.50 for a child and £32.50 for a family of two adults and two children. This fee includes entry to the event at Glynde Place and a t-shirt and medal when you cross the finish line, commemorating this special event.

To register online and select the NHS Charity you would like to fundraise visit www.headsoncharity.org/events. Registration closes on Friday, June 5.

Rachael Duke, Head of Charity at Heads On, said: “Walk for Wards is a great opportunity to show your appreciation for our NHS in Sussex in the build up to the NHS 75th birthday.

“NHS Charities enable the NHS to do more than what would otherwise be possible. From renovating ward gardens and making hospital a more welcoming environment to funding pioneering research and equipment, every penny raised can make a difference.

