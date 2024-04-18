Sussex charity Car and Motorcycle Jumble returns to Worthing Rugby Club in memory of founder
Paul Goulet and Sheila Hall have been co-organising this popular event since 2019, with its many stalls and a display of veteran and classic cars.
Sheila said: "Once again, the annual charity Car and Motorcycle Jumble is being held at the Worthing Rugby Club, this year sadly in loving memory of my co-organiser, Paul Goulet.
"This is a charity event in aid of Worthing Rugby Club, kindly sponsored by Amberley Hulme Wealth Management."
The club, in Roundstone Lane, Angmering, will host the jumble on Sunday, May 12, from 9am to 2.30pm.
Public entry is £2, with no charge for accompanied children under 12. Parking is ample and free.
Pre-booked stalls, inside and outside, are available from £20, including a free breakfast bap, and traders can set up from 7am.
There is a display area for vintage and classic cars pre-1975.
Hot breakfast and lunch refreshments are available all day, plus a licensed bar.
For further information contact, Sheila on 07760793912 or email [email protected]