Sussex County Dog Training Open Day, Monday May 6
Pre-booked workshops and competitions are running throughout the day including Recall, Loose Lead Walking, Flyball and Agility. There is also a Sports Day Fun Session at 2:30pm (includes 30min Training, Musical Sits, Fastest Recall, Distraction Stays, ‘Abi Says’ and Obstacle Course). To book, please call us on 01243 697202 or head to https://www.sussexcountydogtraining.com/workshops-events .
'Guest talks' from Search Dogs Sussex at 12pm - 1.30pm and Arun Vets from 2pm - 3.30pm. Between 12pm & 2pm there are free Have-a-go sessions for Agility, Scentwork and more plus pre-booked 'show round' tours with co-owner Jeff Sasse.
To book, call 01243 697202 or head to their website https://www.sussexcountydogtraining.com/workshops-events
Sussex County Dog TrainingThe Dog Barn, Park FarmAldingbournePO20 3TL