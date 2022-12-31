A city in Sussex is one of the most expensive places to spend New Year’s Eve according to new data.

New data by AskGamblers.com reveals the cheapest and more expensive places to spend New Year’s Eve in the UK. The study looked at the cost of drinks, fast food, and taxis.

Dundee is the cheapest city in the UK to enjoy a night out, costing £25.35 on average. Cardiff (£27.33) and Swansea (£27.35) are the second and third most affordable cities for a night out.

London, Oxford and Brighton are the most expensive cities in the UK for a night out. London’s average is £49.66, Oxford’s is £42.30, and Brighton’s is £37.12. An average pint of beer in Brighton is £5.16, £9 for a cocktail, £5.96 for a fast food meal, and £17 for a five-mile taxi fare.

Sussex is home to one of the most expensive places for New Year's Eve (Photo by Chris Eades/Getty Images)